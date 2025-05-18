‘Egg of the sun’ rises in Khammam

KHAMMAM: While mango is generally considered the king of fruits, what do you call it when a kilogram of the edible stone fruit costs Rs 2.5 lakh? The super king of fruits? Or just plain ‘egg of the sun’, the popular name for Miyazaki mango, touted to be the world’s most expensive variety of the juicy, pulpy fruit from Japan. This rare Japanese variety is now being cultivated in India, including in Shree City, a rural mandal in Khammam district, all due to the efforts of local farmer, Garikapati Venkata Rao.
Renowned for its distinct flavour, vibrant red colour and high nutritional value, the Miyazaki mango is rich in vitamins A, C and E, along with beta-carotene, folic acid, fibre and antioxidants. These nutrients are known to boost immunity, support digestion, improve eye and skin health. The mango’s natural sugars, balanced with fibre, also help regulate blood sugar levels.
What sets the Miyazaki mango apart is the precision and care involved in its cultivation. The process includes hand-pollination, individually wrapping each fruit to protect it from damage, and closely monitoring the tree’s growth stages. This labour-intensive approach results in a premium-quality fruit that commands a high price globally.
In India, Miyazaki mangoes have been showcased at mango festivals in Siliguri (West Bengal) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh), drawing attention for their exotic appeal. Speaking to TNIE, Garikapati Venkata Rao says he began his journey with the fruit in 2020 by importing 10 saplings from Bengaluru, each costing Rs 10,000. “I was a little scared about whether the plant would grow well in Khammam, but it has grown successfully.”
In the first year, each tree yielded around 30 fruits. This year, that number has increased to 80 fruits per tree. Encouraged by the results, he went on to import 58 more saplings. While Venkata says most of his harvest is exported to foreign countries, he says, “This fruit is very tasty and, of course, expensive.”
The Miyazaki mango’s high price tag is attributed to its superior quality, limited availability and the meticulous cultivation methods required. Despite the cost, its exceptional taste and health benefits make it a prized delicacy among fruit connoisseurs and health-conscious consumers alike.