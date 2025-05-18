‘Egg of the sun’ rises in Khammam

KHAMMAM: While mango is generally considered the king of fruits, what do you call it when a kilogram of the edible stone fruit costs Rs 2.5 lakh? The super king of fruits? Or just plain ‘egg of the sun’, the popular name for Miyazaki mango, touted to be the world’s most expensive variety of the juicy, pulpy fruit from Japan. This rare Japanese variety is now being cultivated in India, including in Shree City, a rural mandal in Khammam district, all due to the efforts of local farmer, Garikapati Venkata Rao.

Renowned for its distinct flavour, vibrant red colour and high nutritional value, the Miyazaki mango is rich in vitamins A, C and E, along with beta-carotene, folic acid, fibre and antioxidants. These nutrients are known to boost immunity, support digestion, improve eye and skin health. The mango’s natural sugars, balanced with fibre, also help regulate blood sugar levels.

What sets the Miyazaki mango apart is the precision and care involved in its cultivation. The process includes hand-pollination, individually wrapping each fruit to protect it from damage, and closely monitoring the tree’s growth stages. This labour-intensive approach results in a premium-quality fruit that commands a high price globally.