Massive building fire near Charminar in Telangana kills 16

HYDERABAD: At least 16 persons lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a major fire that broke out at a jewellery shop in Gulzar House near the historic Charminar in the early hours of Sunday.

According to officials, the fire was reported around 6 a.m. Fire and Emergency Services personnel said they received a distress call following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts to bring the blaze under control continued for several hours.

Several children are reported to be among the injured. All the victims have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the incident. Taking to social media platform X, he said: “I have ordered officials to intensify rescue operations.” He also assured that the government would extend all possible support to the affected families.