Complete all projects as per timelines: Telangana Irrigation minister Uttam tells officials

SURYAPET: Stressing that the government was committed to developing additional ayacut with less expenditure, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday asked the officials as well as the implementing agencies to expedite the works and complete all the ongoing irrigation projects across the state at the earliest.

The minister said that during a comprehensive review of irrigation projects, held at Jala Saudha on May 14 in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, clear timelines were set for the completion of each ongoing and pending scheme.

“All works must be taken up on a war footing,” Uttam said and asked irrigation officials and implementing agencies to expedite all works. He also instructed the district collectors to expedite land acquisition process.

The minister said that special focus was being laid on expediting five key projects in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district -- Kalwakurthy, Nettampadu, Bhima, Koyalsagar and Palamuru-Rangareddy.

The SLBC, Dindi and Udayasamudram projects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district and the Sitarama project in Khammam district were also prioritised in the recent review. Completion of the Devadula and Gauravelli projects in North Telangana was also identified as a high priority, he added.

The minister also informed that works on the Tummadihatti project would begin shortly.