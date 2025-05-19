Tech on display for Miss World contestants

HYDERABAD: With trips to iconic heritage spots across the state over the past week, it was time for the contestants of the 72nd Miss World pageant to take a peek at Telangana’s high-tech nerve centre — the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) — where AI and surveillance systems weave a digital safety net.

The visit began with a ceremonial escort by mounted police from the entrance to the alighting point, symbolising the strength and discipline of the force. A pipe band performance and a dog show followed, showcasing the skills of the K9 units. An arms exhibition was also organised, offering a glimpse into the weaponry and gear used by the state police.

Inside the ICCC, the visitors were briefed on how police use data analytics, AI and surveillance systems to monitor and respond to emergencies. The facility integrates multiple data streams and serves as the operational nerve centre for real-time policing and urban management. The tour concluded with a cultural show reflecting Telangana’s rich artistic heritage.

Later, the contestants visited the newly built State Secretariat. Reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova joined the group. The contestants offered floral tributes to the Telangana Talli statue as the state anthem, Jaya Jaya He Telangana, played in the background. They also took pictures of the grand architecture and attended a high tea event with state ministers and dignitaries, where a presentation on the state’s development initiatives was made.

The day ended with a drone show by BotLab Dynamics. Over 1,000 drones lit up the sky, forming images of Telangana Talli, key welfare schemes, the Miss World logo and concluding with the phrase Telangana Zarur Aana.