Telangana, Andhra film exhibitors threaten strike from June 1, demanding percentage in collections

HYDERABAD: Film exhibitors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have threatened to go on strike from June 1, demanding a percentage in collections rather than the existing rental-based revenue model.

They took the decision on Sunday after a meeting in which about 60 exhibitors and film producers Dil Raju, D Suresh Babu and others participated to discuss the issue.

The move stems from a long-standing dissatisfaction with the existing rental-based revenue model. At the first joint meeting of the exhibitors association, theatre owners demanded switching over to percentage-based model. They called for a shutdown of theatres if their demand is not met.

However, some key distributors and producers did not turn up at the meeting, indicating internal disagreement over the proposal.

If the exhibitors go ahead with their strike, several major film releases like Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu may face distribution issues in single-screen theatres. Only multiplexes not affiliated with the exhibitors’ association may continue operations.

A formal representation will be submitted to the Film Chamber, and further discussions are expected before the June 1 deadline in an effort to reach a resolution.

Meanwhile, the exhibitors also raised concerns over films being released on OTT platforms shortly after theatrical runs. They wanted box-office hit films be withheld from digital platforms for a longer period.