Telangana to conduct resurvey of lands to revise cadastral maps

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday revealed that the state government will conduct resurvey of lands in five villages on a pilot basis to redefine the cadastral maps.
In a statement issued here, Srinivasa Reddy said that the state government is working on revising the revenue maps that have existed since the Nizam period. The minister said that there are as many as 413 villages in the state where land survey was not conducted even during Nizam rule.
Alleging that the previous BRS government did not even try to find a solution to the issue of cadastral maps, he said: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Indiramma government is finding a solution to the issues in the land administration. As part of it, the government will be conducting a pilot project in five out of 413 villages,” he said.
The five villages chosen for pilot project are Gandeed in Mahbubnagar district, Kommanapalli (new) in Jagtial district, Mulugumada in Khammam district, Venkatapuram in Mulugu district and Vatpalli in Sangareddy district.
“As part of this programme, a comprehensive survey will be conducted in respective villages with modern technology using two methods: aerial/drone survey method and pure ground truthing method, and geo-referendums, cadastral maps, and rights registration documents will be prepared,” he said.
He added that this initiative will enhance transparency, facilitate dispute-free land records and provide clarity on potential ownership of lands.
The minister said that this initiative would help the people in the rural areas. The government has selected several companies with domain knowledge and those include RV Associates, Marvel Geo Spatial, IIC Technologies, Neo Geo and Drogo Drone, he said and added that the government was committed to extending the project to other villages based on the outcome from this survey.