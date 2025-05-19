Telangana to conduct resurvey of lands to revise cadastral maps

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday revealed that the state government will conduct resurvey of lands in five villages on a pilot basis to redefine the cadastral maps.

In a statement issued here, Srinivasa Reddy said that the state government is working on revising the revenue maps that have existed since the Nizam period. The minister said that there are as many as 413 villages in the state where land survey was not conducted even during Nizam rule.

Alleging that the previous BRS government did not even try to find a solution to the issue of cadastral maps, he said: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Indiramma government is finding a solution to the issues in the land administration. As part of it, the government will be conducting a pilot project in five out of 413 villages,” he said.