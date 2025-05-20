Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka calls for 20 years of Congress rule to fulfil vision for tribal empowerment

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday declared that the Congress must remain in power for the next 20 years to turn its slogans into lasting laws.
He said: “Our struggle for water, forests, land and livelihood — ‘Jal, Jungle, Zameen and livelihood’ — requires sustained governance to achieve true results.”
Vikramarka joined Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to launch the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme in Macharam village, Amrabad mandal.
Speaking at the public meeting, he hailed the scheme’s launch as “a historic milestone, worthy of being etched in India’s history in golden letters.” He described it as “a visionary, nation-worthy initiative born from the heart of the Chief Minister and his dedicated ministers.”
Vikramarka spoke passionately about the centuries-long struggles of tribal communities, who “fought and bled for forests yet reaped no rewards.” He announced that the Nallamala Declaration, introduced under Reddy’s leadership, will extend benefits to all tribal regions in Telangana. “We will implement it with utmost sincerity, delivering tangible outcomes within four years,” he vowed, crediting Reddy’s deep commitment to uplifting backward communities.
He said that the Rs 12,600 crore Soura Giri Jala Vikasam Scheme is a bold move to empower tribals who are historically left behind. Vikramarka revealed that tribal farmers will now grow high-value crops like avocados, previously exclusive to wealthy farmers. These crops will yield profits within two years, with the Horticulture Department providing free saplings for intercropping to ensure interim income.
Condemning past injustices, he said, “Under the previous regime, tribal women were tied to trees and beaten for farming, while men faced false charges. Such atrocities will never be forgotten.” He warned that any criticism or conspiracy against the government would be treated as a conspiracy against Telangana’s people.
Vikramarka announced that on June 2, 2025, Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for tribal youth under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Self-Employment Scheme. “This is a government for the poor—your government. Cherish it. This is just the start; more welfare schemes are coming,” he urged.
He reiterated the government’s focus on generating wealth for the underprivileged, aligning with the Indiramma (Congress) legacy, and highlighted several welfare programmes already launched. Vikramarka thanked Reddy for pledging to build Indiramma Houses worth Rs 5 lakh each for all Primitive Tribal Groups (PTGs). “With Nallamala as my witness, I pledge that our entire cabinet, under Reddy’s leadership, is devoted to public welfare,” he said.
He also outlined plans for Young India Residential Schools to foster an ideal, united society. Each school will be built on 25 acres at a cost of Rs 200 crore, with 104 schools approved in the first phase, backed by a funding of Rs 11,600 crore. Vikramarka criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting poor students’ nutritional needs for a decade.
“This government is committed to the poor and their progress,” Vikramarka concluded, urging citizens to support its vision for a prosperous Telangana.