Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka calls for 20 years of Congress rule to fulfil vision for tribal empowerment

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday declared that the Congress must remain in power for the next 20 years to turn its slogans into lasting laws.

He said: “Our struggle for water, forests, land and livelihood — ‘Jal, Jungle, Zameen and livelihood’ — requires sustained governance to achieve true results.”

Vikramarka joined Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to launch the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme in Macharam village, Amrabad mandal.

Speaking at the public meeting, he hailed the scheme’s launch as “a historic milestone, worthy of being etched in India’s history in golden letters.” He described it as “a visionary, nation-worthy initiative born from the heart of the Chief Minister and his dedicated ministers.”

Vikramarka spoke passionately about the centuries-long struggles of tribal communities, who “fought and bled for forests yet reaped no rewards.” He announced that the Nallamala Declaration, introduced under Reddy’s leadership, will extend benefits to all tribal regions in Telangana. “We will implement it with utmost sincerity, delivering tangible outcomes within four years,” he vowed, crediting Reddy’s deep commitment to uplifting backward communities.

He said that the Rs 12,600 crore Soura Giri Jala Vikasam Scheme is a bold move to empower tribals who are historically left behind. Vikramarka revealed that tribal farmers will now grow high-value crops like avocados, previously exclusive to wealthy farmers. These crops will yield profits within two years, with the Horticulture Department providing free saplings for intercropping to ensure interim income.

Condemning past injustices, he said, “Under the previous regime, tribal women were tied to trees and beaten for farming, while men faced false charges. Such atrocities will never be forgotten.” He warned that any criticism or conspiracy against the government would be treated as a conspiracy against Telangana’s people.