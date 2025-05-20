Telangana Raj Bhavan employee arrested again for morphing photos, hard disk theft

HYDERABAD: An employee of Telangana Raj Bhavan was suspended after he allegedly morphed the photos of a woman employee. The incident led to the arrest of T Srinivas, an IT hardware technician at Sudharma Bhavan in Raj Bhavan, and a subsequent theft of a hard disk believed to contain the objectionable material. He was arrested again on May 15 and remanded to judicial custody.

According to a press release issued by the Panjagutta police, the chain of events began on May 10, when a female employee at Raj Bhavan filed a complaint alleging that her photographs had been obscenely morphed.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and during the investigation, T Srinivas (45) was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on May 12 and sent to judicial remand but was later released on bail.

After being suspended in accordance with legal procedures, Srinivas allegedly returned to the office without authorization—wearing a helmet to conceal his identity—and removed a hard disk from the system he had used. The device is believed to contain the morphed images.

Acting on a fresh complaint filed by the Raj Bhavan IT Manager on May 14, police registered a second case. The hard disk was subsequently recovered, and Srinivas was re-arrested on May 15 following further interrogation. He was once again remanded to judicial custody.

Police clarified that no external individuals were involved in the incident and that no sensitive government documents from Raj Bhavan were compromised. An investigation is ongoing.