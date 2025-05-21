Army jawan from Warangal dies by suicide in J&K amid alleged family dispute

WARANGAL: A 34-year-old Army jawan, S Nagaraju from Narsampet town of Warangal district, died by suicide while on duty in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night, reportedly due to family disputes.

The incident came to light on Monday night after Army officials informed his family. Sources said he shot himself with his service rifle.

Nagaraju was serving in the 3rd Madras Unit of the 168 Brigade and was posted at the Border Outpost Saroj with the 125 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

According to his family members, the deceased came from a Below Poverty Line (BPL) background. His parents, Mallaiah and Vijaya, work as daily wage labourers in Narsampet. He completed his graduation degree in the town and was selected to join the Army three years ago, fulfilling a long-held dream of serving the nation.

After joining the Army, Nagaraju married a local woman, but the couple lived separately. In March this year, he visited his wife’s residence in an effort to reconcile, but she refused to return, they added. Relatives believe that this continued estrangement led him to take the extreme step.

The body was handed over to his family after completion of the formalities in Samba. On Tuesday, his final rites were performed in Narsampet town.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)