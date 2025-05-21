SLBC tunnel to be completed in three years: Telangana minister Komatireddy

NALGONDA: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the SLBC tunnel project, estimated at Rs 4,000 crore, will be completed within three years. Work had been halted due to a collapse but has now resumed.

On Tuesday, the minister launched repair works for the G Edavelli tank in Kanagal mandal, Nalgonda district, worth Rs 1 crore. He emphasised the government’s focus on completing irrigation projects to ensure optimal water use by farmers. Another Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned through DMFT for the Yadavelli tank sluice repairs, which begin Wednesday.

He also highlighted various developmental works, including 80 Indiramma houses at Rs 4 crore, BT roads (Rs 5 crore) and drainage works amounting to Rs 30 lakh. He directed engineers to ensure quality and timely completion.

On healthcare, Venkat announced that Kanagal Hospital now has a modern glaucoma testing machine, enhancing its status to district hospital standards. He also revealed plans for a solar power unit for Kanagal mandal self-help groups, similar to Aitipamula’s model, and encouraged residents to raise local issues with him.

District Collector Ila Tripathi said efforts are underway to prevent water wastage from projects like Udayasamudram and Brahmana Vellamula, with regular conferences ensuring efficient usage. Following the minister’s orders, funds were sanctioned for Yadavelli tank repairs to fix a sluice breach.