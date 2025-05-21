Telangana to set up dedicated WALTA Fund, constitute authorities

HYDERABAD: The state-level Telangana Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA) Authority has passed a resolution recommending that the Cabinet constitute a dedicated WALTA fund. It also decided to constitute WALTA authorities at district, divisional and mandal levels.

On Tuesday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Seethakka chaired the first-ever WALTA Authority meeting since the formation of the state.

During the meeting, the minister instructed officials to implement the WALTA Act effectively and to conduct a one-week special drive to raise awareness about the Act. She also emphasised the need to educate the public on the responsible use of natural resources, urging that they be used only as needed and not misused.

She directed officials to focus on preventing the misuse of water and to formulate relevant policies in consultation with experts and scientists. “Officials should explain the consequences of water scarcity and groundwater depletion to the public,” she said, adding, “They must also provide village-level data on groundwater levels. Based on this data, villages should be classified into Green, Orange, and Red zones.”

Seethakka stressed that WALTA authorities at all levels must convene every three months. She also made it clear that the government will take stringent action against violators of environmental laws.

The minister criticised the previous BRS government for failing to convene WALTA meetings and for making no significant efforts to protect the environment. Reaffirming the current government’s commitment to environmental protection, she declared that effective implementation of the WALTA Act is a key step toward achieving a greener Telangana.

Resolutions adopted by state-level WALTA Authority: