HYDRAA clears encroachments in Peerzadiguda

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out an operation to remove road encroachments in Peerzadiguda municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday.

The action was taken in response to a complaint by the Yadadri Residential Welfare Association, which alleged illegal constructions on 80 plots spread over 5.20 acres in Yadadri Residential Colony. The association claimed that the encroachments were obstructing a road that connects the colony to the Warangal Highway.

The encroachments were linked to the development of Sage School, reportedly being constructed by its owner Jaswanth Reddy. According to officials, Reddy had merged layout plots and connected them with a 30-foot road, violating planning norms.

Encroached layouts inspected in Ranganathanagar

Following complaints from the Ranganathanagar Plot Owners Association, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field inspection in Gopanpally village, Serilingampally mandal, based on grievances submitted during Prajavani.

The plot owners stated that a layout with over 850 plots across 184 acres was established in 1985. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, a group backed by major real estate firms allegedly encroached on the entire layout, evicting original owners, razing houses, and converting the area into agricultural land with newly formed roads and parks.

The victims said the case has reached the Supreme Court, which directed the high court to ensure justice within four weeks.