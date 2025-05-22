Two IITH professors elected as Fellows of Royal Society

HYDERABAD: Two professors from the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) — Chennupati Jagadish and Dr Mallikarjun Tatipamula — have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Society (FRS), one of the most prestigious scientific honours globally.

The FRS is a prestigious title awarded to individuals who have made a substantial contribution to the improvement of natural knowledge, including mathematics, engineering science and medical science.

Both the honorees trace their roots to India and maintain close academic ties with IITH. A Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the Australian National University, Prof Jagadish is renowned for his pioneering work in semiconductor nanotechnology, photonics, and optoelectronics.

He was born in a small village, Vallurupalem, in AP and grew up in a smaller village, Arekayalapadu, Telangana and obtained his BSc Physics from ANU-Guntur, MSc (Tech) Appl Physics from AU and MPhil and PhD in Physics from Delhi University. He is currently serving as Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Physics and Electronic Materials Engineering at the Australian National University.