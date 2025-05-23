BRS president KCR, MLA Harish Rao hold talks on strategy after Kaleshwaram inquiry summons

They discussed in detail the consequences of appearing or not appearing before the commission. If they appear before the commission, it may send the wrong signal to the cadre and leaders. If they don’t, it may give the rival parties the ammunition to criticise them. They may question them as to why they are afraid to appear if they are not guilty of any wrongdoing, sources added.

They are also believed to have delved deep into the issue of the Congress government “targeting” them over the Kaleshwaram project and how to deal with this and other issues.

Sources also added that the BRS chief is contemplating seeking legal opinion in case he decides to appear before the Commission.

Meanwhile, Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender announced that he will appear before the Commission once he receives the notices.