Telangana HC notices to Government over ‘illegal’ land purchases by MLA’s kin

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued show cause notices to several state authorities and individuals, including the mother-in-law of Palakurthi Congress MLA Yashaswini Reddy, over allegations of illegal land transactions involving foreign nationals.

The notices were issued in a writ petition filed by Pakanati Damodar Reddy, a resident of Illenda village in Wardhannapet mandal, Warangal district.

The petitioner has alleged that Hanumandla Jansi Lakshmi Reddy and her husband Hanumandla Rajender Reddy, who are reportedly US citizens, have illegally purchased agricultural lands in the state, in violation of Indian property laws applicable to foreign nationals.

The respondents include the state of Telangana, represented by its principal secretary (Revenue), Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), district collector of Mahabubabad, RDO of Torrur, tahsildar-cum-joint sub-registrar of Torrur mandal, and the joint director of the Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad Zone. Jansi Lakshmi Reddy and Rajender Reddy, both of whom are related to Congress MLA Yashaswini Reddy, are also named in the petition.