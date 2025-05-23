Telangana’s IPS cadre strength increased from 139 to 151

HYDERABAD: After a nine-year gap, the Union government has reviewed the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre in Telangana, increasing its sanctioned strength from 139 to 151.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a gazette notification to this effect on Thursday.

As per the revised cadre strength, the number of senior duty posts for the state has increased from 76 to 83. The last cadre review was conducted in April 2016, prior to the formation of new districts.

In the latest review, the Centre has sanctioned posts of Superintendent of Police (SP) for eight newly formed districts: Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahbubabad districts. Additionally, the post of Commissioner of Police for Rachakonda has also been sanctioned.

Changes also include the removal of the SP post in Rangareddy district and its addition in Vikarabad. Similarly the SP post in Warangal has been removed. The Centre has also revoked the posts of Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) for Bellampally-Adilabad and Kothagudem.

The notification stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the All India Services Act, 1951, read with sub-rule (1) and (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (cadre) Rules, 1954, the Union government, in consultation with the Government of Telangana, is amending the Indian Police Service (fixation of cadre strength) Regulations, 1955. These regulations may be called the Indian Police Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Sixth Amendment Regulations, 2025.”

Telangana had 112 IPS posts at the time of its formation. This was increased to 139 in 2016, and has now been further revised to 151.