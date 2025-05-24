Accusations fly over Kavitha’s letter to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha’s letter to her father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, listing out his lapses in running the party effectively, is being interpreted differently by the BJP and Congress.

BJP MP DK Aruna suspects it is part of a covert deal between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Kavitha, given their past business dealings.

She believes the Congress is using Kavitha as a cat’s paw to defame the BJP by suggesting that the BRS was going soft on the BJP, creating an impression of a potential future alliance.

However, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar dismissed the leaking of Kavitha’s letter as an “OTT drama”. He alleged that Kavitha is an arrow shot by the Congress against the BJP, claiming that both the Gandhi and Kalvakuntla families have always worked for themselves rather than the people.

BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao questioned the authenticity and intent behind the letter, suggesting that Kavitha might be moving closer to the Congress and could eventually join the grand old party.