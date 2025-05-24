Accusations fly over Kavitha’s letter to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha’s letter to her father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, listing out his lapses in running the party effectively, is being interpreted differently by the BJP and Congress.
BJP MP DK Aruna suspects it is part of a covert deal between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Kavitha, given their past business dealings.
She believes the Congress is using Kavitha as a cat’s paw to defame the BJP by suggesting that the BRS was going soft on the BJP, creating an impression of a potential future alliance.
However, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar dismissed the leaking of Kavitha’s letter as an “OTT drama”. He alleged that Kavitha is an arrow shot by the Congress against the BJP, claiming that both the Gandhi and Kalvakuntla families have always worked for themselves rather than the people.
BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao questioned the authenticity and intent behind the letter, suggesting that Kavitha might be moving closer to the Congress and could eventually join the grand old party.
Congress leaders, meanwhile, have a different take. Whip Bheerla Ilaiah alleged that the BRS might merge with the BJP and that the letter serves as proof. He also condemned the remarks made by BJP MPs on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that he has no time to spare for the BRS, which he likened to a sinking ship.
The issue has become increasingly complicated, with each party offering its own interpretation of the motive behind the leak and the letter’s contents.
According to sources, the letter, written by Kavitha to her father on May 2, was sent to him through her mother the same day. It remains a mystery how photocopies of the letter were leaked to the media.
BRS leaders suspect the leak may have originated from the office staff of party president KCR at his farmhouse or from a mole planted by rival parties to tarnish the party’s image.
There is also speculation within party circles that Kavitha’s own office staff or close associates may have leaked the letter for reasons unknown.