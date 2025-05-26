Scattered showers lash Telangana; IMD issues yellow alert for eight districts as low-pressure builds

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed scattered and moderate rainfall across several districts on Sunday, including regions in the west, south and east of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts: Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar for Monday.

Additionally, light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) is forecast for isolated locations in the remaining districts.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Rajpur in Mahabubnagar district recorded the highest rainfall on Sunday at 30.5 mm. This was followed by Basheerabad in Vikarabad with 27.8 mm, Yalal (Vikarabad) at 24.3 mm, Devaruppula (Jangaon) at 21 mm, Kotha Molgara (Mahabubnagar) at 20.5 mm, Mortad (Nizamabad) at 19.5 mm and Tandur (Vikarabad) at 18.8 mm.