Scattered showers lash Telangana; IMD issues yellow alert for eight districts as low-pressure builds

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed scattered and moderate rainfall across several districts on Sunday, including regions in the west, south and east of the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts: Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar for Monday.
Additionally, light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) is forecast for isolated locations in the remaining districts.
According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Rajpur in Mahabubnagar district recorded the highest rainfall on Sunday at 30.5 mm. This was followed by Basheerabad in Vikarabad with 27.8 mm, Yalal (Vikarabad) at 24.3 mm, Devaruppula (Jangaon) at 21 mm, Kotha Molgara (Mahabubnagar) at 20.5 mm, Mortad (Nizamabad) at 19.5 mm and Tandur (Vikarabad) at 18.8 mm.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad experienced light, scattered rainfall across various parts of the city. Mallapur (Uppal) recorded the highest with 3.3 mm, followed by Gayatri Nagar (Quthbullapur) with 2 mm.
Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is likely to experience hazy conditions during morning hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 33°C and 23°C respectively. Surface winds are predicted to be southwesterly at speeds of 4–8 kmph.
Renowned weather forecaster T Balaji noted that rainfall has remained consistent across the state since May 21. In a post on X, he stated, “A strong low-pressure area is developing, which is likely to cause very intense rains in Telangana, including Hyderabad, between May 26 and May 29.”