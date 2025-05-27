Telangana college dropout becomes a role model for unemployed

BHUPALPALLY: In an inspirational story of resilience and innovation, R Madhu, a civil engineering dropout from Jookal village in Chityal mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, has discovered a path to financial independence through self-employment.

His innovative venture, which he set up at Kaleswaram during the Saraswati Pushkaralu, a 12-day spiritual festival held from May 15 to May 26, at the Triveni Sangamam has cast the spotlight on the power of micro-enterprises in transforming rural livelihoods, particularly for women’s SHGs.

Madhu was forced to leave his civil engineering studies due to financial difficulties.

However, he was undeterred. He began looking for ways to earn a livelihood. Inspired by the potential of low-cost, high-demand food products, he purchased an electric machine for Rs 50,000 which can roast and boil corn.

With this equipment, he set up a stall at the Pushkaralu, where he sold a variety of corn-based snacks, which became an instant hit for their taste, affordability, and quick preparation.

His stall became a standout success, earning him Rs 50,000 in profits during the 12-day event. Madhu’s business model has since proved sustainable, generating a steady monthly income of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, showcasing the viability of micro-enterprises in rural areas.