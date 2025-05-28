Former MLA Madan Lal passes away

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former Wyra MLA Banoth Madan Lal died of cardiac arrest here on Tuesday. He was 62.

Madan Lal was elected as an MLA in 2014 on a YSRCP ticket. Later, he joined the BRS and contested unsuccessfully from Wyra segment in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls. He also unsuccessfully contested from Wyra in the 2009 elections as an independent.

CM A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao condoled his death. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.