Govrenment will lift all paddy, CM Revanth Reddy assures farmers

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon arriving 15 days early in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed district collectors to prepare accordingly.

The early rains have disrupted paddy procurement in some areas, leaving farmers worried. The chief minister assured the farmer community that his government would purchase the entire paddy crop.

In a video conference with district collectors and ministers, Revanth reviewed paddy procurement, the Indiramma housing scheme, Bhu Bharati, agriculture and monsoon preparedness. He noted that the state has procured 64.50 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy this Rabi season, up from 42 LMT last year, with Rs 12,184 crore already paid to farmers.

Stating that Telangana has produced 2.75 crore tonnes of paddy this year, the highest in the country, he praised the efforts of the Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments.

Call for transparency

However, the chief minister pointed to reports of protests in 12 districts over procurement delays and asked collectors to address issues at the field level. He called for transparency in procurement data and asked collectors to counter misinformation.

Revanth also instructed officials to take extra godowns on rent if necessary and warned of strict action against millers or brokers harassing farmers. He said seeds and fertilisers are available, and collectors must ensure sufficient buffer stock. The CM ordered cases to be booked against those selling spurious seeds and suggested the appointment of a special officer in each district to oversee seed and fertiliser stocks.