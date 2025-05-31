17 Maoists surrender; cops ask public to report activity in Telangana

KHAMMAM: As many as 17 banned Maoist party members surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem police and CRPF on Friday.

Briefing the media at the police headquarters at Ramachandrapuram near Kothagudem town, Superintendent of Police (SP) B Rohith Raju said, “Unidentified armed Maoist members found moving in Telangana cannot escape the long arm of the police. The death of 31 Maoists in encounters across various areas, including the Karregutta hillocks, in 2024 should serve as an example. Telangana will never be allowed to serve as a haven for Maoist activities. The era of accepting outdated and impractical ideologies has long passed. Maoists must now realise that seeking a peaceful resolution is better than continuing their armed struggle.”

“Since January this year, a total of 282 Maoist cadres of various ranks have surrendered and joined the mainstream of society, receiving appropriate rehabilitation facilities from the government,” said the SP.

He appealed to the residents of the villages bordering with Chhattisgarh not to provide any help to Maoist armed cadres under any circumstances. “If any Maoist activity is observed, it should be immediately reported to the nearest police station,” said the SP.

“Bhadradri Kothagudem district police are actively working to curb Maoist activities and facilitate the reintegration of surrendered cadres into the mainstream of society,” said Bhadrachalam ASP Vikranth Singh Kumar.