Grand Miss World finale today in Hyberabad

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for a spectacular evening as the 72nd Miss World finale gears up to mesmerise audiences around the globe at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Saturday. For the first time in the history of Miss World, the event promises a setup so grand, it’s sure to leave everyone in awe.
Ahead of the big night on Saturday, TNIE spoke to Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Tourism and Youth Advancement, who gave us an exclusive peek into what the audience can expect.
“The Miss World events have been going on for the past three weeks,” said Ranjan. “We started with 109 contestants who competed in various rounds, and now we’re down to the top 40. These finalists will battle it out in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final rounds — all in one exciting evening.”
The night begins with the introduction of all 109 contestants, followed by the selection of 40 quarterfinalists, chosen from four continental regions — Americas and Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia and Oceania.
The competitions will run from 6 pm to 9 pm, with a live audience of 3,500 people at the venue and millions watching worldwide. The grand crowning ceremony will take place at around 9.15 pm.
The finalists will answer questions from judges and receive feedback on their performance videos. Along with the crowning of Miss World 2025, continental winners from each region will also be announced.
The event will be graced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Miss World Chairwoman Julia Morley, and the reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova, who will crown the new queen.
Ranjan shared that 1,000 members of the public were invited from 7,000 online registrations, along with media, contestants’ families, and guests from the fashion and lifestyle industries. Special arrangements for smooth logistics, including alternative traffic routes, parking, refreshments and security, have been made.
“We have also got 60 trained volunteers from government institutes like IHM Hospitality, all wearing official t-shirts and ready to assist,” Ranjan added.
Red carpet glamour
Before the main event, a red carpet pre-show will feature 400 special guests, including judges and fashion icons from around the world.
This time, the audience will be allowed to click pictures — mobile phones only.
Witness a star-studded evening
The finale will be co-hosted by Stephanie Del Valle (Miss World 2016) and popular Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar.
There will be live performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter.
Security and traffic
“Security has been top-notch throughout the past 21 days of events,” Ranjan assured. “Police have done a fantastic job. On the day of the finals, a few roads may be closed between 5–7 pm and 9–10 pm, but overall, it should be smooth since it’s a Saturday.”
Sonu Sood, actor and humanitarian, will not only be honoured with the Miss World Humanitarian Award but will also serve as a judge. Other judges include: Sudha Reddy, host of the Beauty With a Purpose Gala Dinner, Dr Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014 and public health expert and Julia Morley CBE, chairwoman of Miss World and head of the jury. Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress, will make a special appearance.
The event will be streamed live on SonyLIV in India, broadcast on national TV in several countries, and available globally in HD via [www.watchmissworld.com](http://www.watchmissworld.com).
