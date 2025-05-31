Grand Miss World finale today in Hyberabad

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for a spectacular evening as the 72nd Miss World finale gears up to mesmerise audiences around the globe at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Saturday. For the first time in the history of Miss World, the event promises a setup so grand, it’s sure to leave everyone in awe.

Ahead of the big night on Saturday, TNIE spoke to Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Tourism and Youth Advancement, who gave us an exclusive peek into what the audience can expect.

“The Miss World events have been going on for the past three weeks,” said Ranjan. “We started with 109 contestants who competed in various rounds, and now we’re down to the top 40. These finalists will battle it out in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final rounds — all in one exciting evening.”

The night begins with the introduction of all 109 contestants, followed by the selection of 40 quarterfinalists, chosen from four continental regions — Americas and Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia and Oceania.