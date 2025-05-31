Justice league | Telangana HC quashes Alwal land order for lack of jurisdiction, cites procedural lapses

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has set aside a 2019 order issued by the tahsildar of Alwal mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, which had declared a parcel of land at ‘Tholla Kharkhana’ as government property. The court held that the tahsildar had acted without jurisdiction and issued the order without citing any statutory authority. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, delivering the judgment, said the tahsildar’s decision amounted to jurisdictional overreach and failed to comply with legal procedure.

The judge declined to comment on the ownership claims but stated that the proceedings could not stand in law due to procedural lapses and lack of legal backing. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Bujji Banoth and 39 others, who challenged the tahsildar’s declaration on grounds that it was arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The land in question relates to parts of old Survey Nos. 380, 381, and 382, with petitioners claiming ownership through legal inheritance and sale deeds. The government countered that the land should be treated as state property and cited a prior status quo order. While the high court quashed the tahsildar’s order, it clarified that the government is not barred from initiating fresh proceedings, provided such action complies with legal norms and prior court directives.