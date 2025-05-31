KCR, Harish meet again to discuss strategy to face Ghose Commission

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao were closeted at the former’s farmhouse in Erravelli, in Siddipet district on Friday.

The two leaders had an extensive discussion regarding notices issued by the PC Ghose Commission concerning the collapse of the piers of Kaleshwaram’s Medigadda barrage and the weakness that was noticed in two other barrages - Annaram and Sundilla. The commission has summoned KCR to appear on June 5 and Harish Rao on June 9 to record their statements.

Sources said that the duo discussed their strategy for presenting their case before the commission for over three and a half hours, focusing on key points related to the construction of the Kaleshwaram project’s Medigadda barrage, including its inception and completion.

KCR is reportedly preparing a detailed PowerPoint presentation to outline the project’s construction and the rationale behind the chosen location, supported by relevant reports.

They also discussed a letter from L&T to the government, which questioned the National Dam Safety Authority’s (NDSA) conclusion that the Medigadda barrage collapse resulted from poor construction quality. KCR plans to challenge the NDSA’s report, arguing that it lacks evidence from tests.

The leaders reviewed statements made by engineers, IAS officers, former IAS officers, and ground-level staff before the commission, analysing their depositions on the project’s construction.

They also reportedly discussed BRS MLC and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha’s aspersionns on some leaders in the party. The two leaders felt that her outburst might dent the party’s image and create unnecessary issues.

KCR and Harish Rao wondered about the motives behind Kavitha’s sudden rebellion and whether she might be planning to switch allegiance to the Congress. KCR instructed Harish Rao to ensure that the party leaders refrain from reacting to Kavitha’s comments.