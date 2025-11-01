Deepfake menace serious threat to citizens: Chiranjeevi

HYDERABAD: Actor Chiranjeevi on Friday said that the menace of deepfake technology is posing a threat to citizens and needs to be tackled seriously.

He was speaking during the ‘Run for Unity’ organised by Hyderabad police on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary at Necklace Road. Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, and several police personnel participated in the event.

Addressing the media, Chiranjeevi said the police have taken the deepfake issue very seriously. “I am sure that the police department will do their best to tackle this problem,” he said, adding that while advanced technology should be welcomed, it also brings certain risks.

He urged citizens to remain alert and said the government would cooperate with police to bring in legislation to address such threats.

Sajjanar urged the public not to panic about cybercrimes and assured that the deepfake issue is being dealt with on priority.

He also cautioned that children offering their ‘mule accounts’ to cybercriminals for such small sums as Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 could face legal trouble.