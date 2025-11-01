Two grandmasters from Telangana to compete in FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa

HYDERABAD: Two grandmasters from Telangana, Arjun Erigaisi and Raja Rithvik, are among the 24 Indian players set to compete in the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025, which will be held in Goa from November 1 to 27. The knockout tournament will feature 208 of the world’s top chess players from more than 80 countries.

Warangal lad Arjun Erigaisi, currently ranked world No. 6 and seeded No. 2 in the world cup, enters the event as one of India’s biggest hopes. Owing to his high seeding, the 22-year-old star has received a bye in the first round and will join the competition directly from Round 2.

GM Raja Rithvik will make his world cup debut. In the opening round, Rithvik will face Kazakhstan’s GM Nogerbek Kazybek. Winning this encounter will set up a second-round clash against reigning world champion and current world No. 9 D Gukesh.