Lite byte: KTR, Harish Rao to strengthen BRS with Jubilee Hills bypoll battle

Solemn pause, subtle grip

In the early days of the Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign, BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were jointly leading the charge to reassert the pink party’s strength in Hyderabad. Since the demise of his father, Harish has naturally stayed away from the public bustle. KTR has since taken over the visible campaign duties, holding roadshows and energising the cadre on the ground. However, party insiders insist Harish has not switched off. He is said to be following every development closely and quietly guiding strategy from home.

All hands not on deck

Several Congress leaders who were overlooked for positions in the government have been conspicuously aloof from the Jubilee Hills campaign. Even among leaders who have been accommodated in the government, the involvement on the ground appears perfunctory, with some doing little more than making token appearances. Some of the familiar faces who usually dominate television debates are also staying off the streets, quietly nursing the feeling that their loyalty and effort have not been acknowledged. The mood is said to have only worsened after Azharuddin’s induction into the Cabinet and the elevation of two other MLAs to Cabinet-rank posts, deepening simmering resentment within the ranks.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek