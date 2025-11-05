Congress, BRS sweat over prospect of poor voter turnout, vote split

HYDERABAD: As the Jubilee Hills by-election draws closer, the dominant worry for the two main political contenders the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS is not each other, but the electorate itself.

Both parties are growing increasingly anxious over the prospect of a poor voter turnout.

This concern is rooted in recent history. During the 2018 and 2023 general elections, the constituency saw a modest poll percentage of around 47 per cent. Compounding this issue is the uncertainty surrounding the BJP’s influence and which party’s votes it may erode.

With polling day fast approaching, leaders from both the Congress and BRS are on edge, troubled by voter indifference towards the byelection.

Political analysts often attribute low turnout to urban apathy in upscale areas like Jubilee Hills. The constituency, with its mix of middle-class residents, elite voters and a significant floating population, has traditionally shown less enthusiasm for elections.

Double-edged sword

According to one analyst, an increase in voting percentage brings more anxiety than relief for the parties. A higher turnout is a double-edged sword; it could signal a strong anti-incumbency wave or simply reflect superior voter mobilisation by one party, he opines.