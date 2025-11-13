INCOIS hosts 32nd Tsunami Symposium

HYDERABAD: The 32nd International Tsunami Symposium (ITS) began at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on November 12 and will continue until November 14. Organised by the IUGG Tsunami Commission, the event brings together researchers and disaster management experts from across the world to discuss early warning, damage prediction, and community preparedness.

Dr Shailesh Nayak, Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies and former Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, inaugurated the event and delivered a plenary lecture on “Tsunami Early Warning: Challenges, Lessons and the Way Forward.” He outlined India’s progress in building tsunami warning systems, scientific advancements, and the need for resilient coastal planning.

INCOIS Director Dr TM Balakrishnan Nair highlighted that the symposium follows the first Ocean Decade Tsunami Programme (ODTP) conference held at INCOIS, aimed at strengthening collaboration among scientists and policymakers.

More than 80 delegates, including a large number of international participants, are taking part in the symposium’s technical and peer-reviewed sessions focusing on hazard assessment, early warning systems, and disaster mitigation strategies.