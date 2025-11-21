KTR accuses Telangana government of Rs 5 lakh crore land scam under newpPolicy

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the State government was attempting to execute a “colossal Rs 5 lakh crore land scam” under the newly introduced Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP).

He claimed that over 9,200 acres of prime industrial land parcels, valued between Rs 4 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore, were being allotted to select individuals following a recent State Cabinet decision.

Speaking to reporters a day after the Governor gave consent to prosecute him in the Formula E Race case, Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of formulating the new policy to benefit “a network of politically connected middlemen, relatives, and real estate groups close to the Chief Minister”.

Calling it “the biggest land scam in the history of the country”, he alleged that the policy was crafted solely to facilitate private gain at the expense of public land.

Rama Rao said the Congress government had presented the HILTP as a land regularisation and transformation initiative, but in reality, it was “a deliberate strategy to convert thousands of acres of high-value industrial land into multi-use real estate at deeply discounted rates”.

“This is not just a policy, it is a blueprint for a Rs 5 lakh crore scam,” he alleged. “Under the guise of industrial land regularisation, Revanth Reddy has initiated the largest land scam India has ever witnessed,” he said.

He stated that the policy sought to regularise nearly 9,292 acres of prime industrial clusters in areas such as Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar and Azamabad.

Given the current open-market value of these lands, estimated at Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore per acre, the total valuation stood at between Rs 4 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore, he said.

“Revanth Reddy is attempting to hand over these lands for just 30% of the government’s outdated SRO rate,” he alleged. He added that regularising such high-value land at only 30% of the SRO rate, which is already four to five times lower than the real market price, was clear evidence of corruption.

“Even the SRO value is not being collected fully. Only 30% is being taken. The remaining lakhs of crores will directly benefit private pockets,” he alleged.