Telangana tops the charts for all the wrong reasons

tHYDERABAD: Telangana and Hyderabad have emerged as hotspots for several high-profile crimes in 2023, topping national charts in categories ranging from forgery, adulterated food incidents to exploitation of trafficked persons, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The state recorded 347 cases under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000 & 2015, the second highest in the country after Rajasthan, which registered 443 cases. However, Telangana had the highest crime rate in this category at three per one lakh population, compared to 1.6 per one lakh in Rajasthan. The state also stood third under the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986, with 168 cases and 202 victims, and recorded 3,702 cases under Children Related Acts.

19% increase in cybercrime

Telangana recorded a 19% increase in cybercrime cases in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to NCRB. A total of 18,236 cases were registered in 2023, up from 15,297 in 2022. However, the state’s charge-sheeting rate for cybercrime remained lower than the national average, at 20.9% compared to 33.7% nationwide.

Among cybercrimes, 263 cases were registered for cyberstalking and bullying women or children. Nearly half of the state’s cases for publishing fake news in 2023 were reported here, with 98 cases registered in Telangana compared to 209 cases nationwide. Meanwhile, the police disposed of a total of 11,682 cybercrime cases in the state during the year.