New Telangana RTC chief reviews facilities for passengers

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy inspected the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Hyderabad on Friday.

During the visit, he reviewed the amenities being provided to passengers, with a special focus on cleanliness, drinking water facilities, seating, toilets, and security arrangements. He directed officials to ensure a more comfortable and safe travel environment.

The MD also inspected charging stations for JBM electric buses set up on the bus station premises and visited the logistics counters. Later, he boarded a few buses to personally check cleanliness, seating comfort, and technical condition, while also interacting with passengers to gather feedback on services.

Emphasising the need for coordinated efforts across departments, Nagi Reddy instructed officials to further expand passenger facilities in the coming days.

TGSRTC Executive Directors Munishekhar, Venkanna, Khusro Shah Khan, CTM (Commercial) Sridhar, Ranga Reddy RM Srilatha, and other officials accompanied him during the inspection.