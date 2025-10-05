A Telangana cop’s run at the top of the world

KHAMMAM: At altitudes where every breath is a battle, a police officer from Khammam, Raju Pilli, ran a marathon. Completing the Ladakh Marathon — held at a lung-crushing 11,500 to 17,618 feet — is a testament to human endurance. For him, his medal is more than a personal award; it is a symbol of his department’s discipline and his family’s support, carried across the finish line in the shadow of the Great Himalayas.

Posted at the Khammam police commissioner’s office, Raju finished the race in 5 hours and 36 minutes. Touted as one of the world’s highest marathons, the Ladakh run is among the toughest endurance challenges globally and has earned international recognition from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). By completing it, he has also qualified for the Khardung-La Challenge next year, which is at even higher altitudes.

Sharing his emotional journey, Raju tells TNIE: “As I approached the finish line, I thought about my wife Subharani and daughter Sara Mahajan. Their love and encouragement gave me the strength to finish. It was a proud and emotional moment.”

The marathon, supported by the Indian Army and ITBP, ensured hydration and safety measures for participants. Ladakhis, dressed in traditional attire, cheered runners and showcased their culture. “Running alongside the Indus River and the Great Himalayas made the experience unforgettable,” he says.

Months of training had gone into preparing for the thin air and unforgiving terrain. “This medal is not just my achievement,” Raju adds. “It reflects the encouragement and support I received from my department, family, and the people of Ladakh. Wherever I run, the Telangana Police flag flies with me. Through every marathon, I want to showcase the dedication, discipline, and spirit of our force across India.”