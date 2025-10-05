The park where ‘nothing is waste’

ADILABAD: The Gandhi Park in Adilabad is now buzzing with more than just the usual chatter; it’s alive with the laughter of children gazing at a “bird” sculpted from painted bottles and other delightful installations. This is the charm of Adilabad’s ‘Waste to Wonder’ park — an initiative where municipal staff, guided by Trainee Collector Saloni Chhabra, have transformed discarded materials into a hands-on lesson in environmentalism. The project not only beautifies the park but also turns it into a living classroom on recycling, inspiring both children and adults alike.

Under Chhabra’s supervision, municipal staff have showcased remarkable creativity — turning used plastic bottles, damaged vehicle tyres and other waste into colourful and engaging models. Visitors to the park, especially on weekends, have praised their effort and enthusiasm.

Officials say the ‘Waste to Wonder’ concept, launched by the Adilabad Municipality, aims to raise awareness about reuse and recycling while encouraging people to adopt similar practices at home. Among the many attractions are a gleaming white bird fashioned from painted bottles and a sturdy bicycle crafted from old tyres, both instant favourites with children.

Speaking to TNIE, Municipal Commissioner CVN Raju says the exhibition was inaugurated by District Collector Rajarshi Shah on Gandhi Jayanti. “The trainee collector supervised the project and motivated the staff to show that nothing is waste. The models made from bottles, tyres and other materials have become a big draw for visitors and a reminder of the importance of recycling,” he adds.