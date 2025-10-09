Telangana set for local body polls as SEC issues notification amid court hearings

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission is all set to issue a notification on Thursday for the first phase of the second ordinary elections to the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs).

Unless the Telangana High Court — which is currently hearing a batch of writ petitions challenging GO Ms No. 9 providing for 42% reservations to BCs and the election notification — intervenes, there will be no change in the election schedule.

On Wednesday, SEC Commissioner I Rani Kumudini held a video conference with all district collectors from Hyderabad and issued detailed instructions for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Kumudini directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and to make all necessary arrangements at the field level well in advance.

She stressed the need for seamless coordination among officials during the nomination process and asked them to take special care in sensitive areas to prevent any disturbances.

As per the schedule, the second ordinary elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs will be held in three phases, with polling for the first phase scheduled for October 23 and counting of votes on November 11. The second phase of the election process is set to begin on October 13.

According to data made available by the SEC, 17 revenue divisions, 78 mandals, and 1,991 gram panchayats will go to the polls in the first phase. In total, 72 revenue divisions, 565 mandals, and 12,760 gram panchayats will go to the polls across the three phases.