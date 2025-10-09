Tension at Telangana EFLU over pro-Palestine rally

HYDERABAD: Tension erupted on Tuesday at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus in Hyderabad following a confrontation between two student groups over a rally in solidarity with Palestine.

The EFLU Students’ Union, comprising the Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Fraternity Movement and Telugu Students’ Federation (TSF), organised the protest to highlight the situation in Palestine. Participants raised slogans, displayed Palestinian flags and posters, and pasted messages on campus walls reading “EFLU for Palestine.”

The situation escalated when the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), EFLU unit, opposed the pasting of the Palestinian flag on a wall in the campus, calling it “an insult to Bharat’s sovereignty.” ABVP replaced the flag with the Indian tricolour. Sumit Patel, ABVP president, said the action reflected their nationalistic convictions and commitment to keeping the university free from foreign political agendas.

SFI leaders accused ABVP activists of using force to disrupt the protest, leading to a brief clash. Police intervened, and during the incident, an officer lost a wristwatch and uniform insignia. Additional forces helped restore order. The Osmania University police registered a case under relevant Sections, and an FIR has been filed against multiple students, including Vikas, Shaheen, Ardhra, Deena, Noora Mysoon, Sagnik Mridul, Abhishik, Sumith and Samad Amle.

The EFLU administration had denied permission for the “Palestine Solidarity March” scheduled for 6 pm on Tuesday, stating that such events were against national interest. The university also objected to banners reading “EFLU is with Palestine” and the display of Palestinian flags. An inquiry into the incident will be conducted in accordance with university ordinances and regulations.