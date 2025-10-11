Government will ensure integrated development of Hyderabad: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the “people’s government” is committed to ensuring integrated development of the Hyderabad metropolis.

Participating in the 15th convention of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) at HITEX, the deputy chief minister urged builders and realtors to become partners in the state’s tourism development, noting that Telangana is blessed with dense forests, waterfalls and tiger reserves.

Stating that Hyderabad has international connectivity and strong infrastructure, he asked realtors to promote different regions of the state.

“In a recent government land auction, an acre fetched Rs 177 crore. This shows how fast real estate in Hyderabad is booming,” he said.

“Around 25 builders participated in the auction, quoting bids up to Rs 150 crore per acre,” he pointed out.

Vikramarka also said that the government has been allocating Rs 10,000 crore annually in the state Budget towards urban development. “Over the past two years, Rs 20,000 crore worth of development works have been taken up and their impact is now becoming visible. These projects will transform the very landscape of Hyderabad,” he asserted.

The deputy CM said that around Rs 11,927 crore is being spent on sewerage plants and drinking water facilities. “Proposals for works worth Rs 13,704 crore are also under consideration. In total, around Rs 25,631 crore is being invested in improving sewerage and drinking water supply systems,” he explained.

An elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to the National Highway is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1,487 crore, he said.

“In Shamirpet, road widening works worth Rs 3,619 crore are in progress,” he added.

The deputy CM also said that through the “BuildNow” digital platform, the government is ensuring that building permissions are issued within the stipulated timeframe.