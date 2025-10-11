Government will ensure integrated development of Hyderabad: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the “people’s government” is committed to ensuring integrated development of the Hyderabad metropolis.
Participating in the 15th convention of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) at HITEX, the deputy chief minister urged builders and realtors to become partners in the state’s tourism development, noting that Telangana is blessed with dense forests, waterfalls and tiger reserves.
Stating that Hyderabad has international connectivity and strong infrastructure, he asked realtors to promote different regions of the state.
“In a recent government land auction, an acre fetched Rs 177 crore. This shows how fast real estate in Hyderabad is booming,” he said.
“Around 25 builders participated in the auction, quoting bids up to Rs 150 crore per acre,” he pointed out.
Vikramarka also said that the government has been allocating Rs 10,000 crore annually in the state Budget towards urban development. “Over the past two years, Rs 20,000 crore worth of development works have been taken up and their impact is now becoming visible. These projects will transform the very landscape of Hyderabad,” he asserted.
The deputy CM said that around Rs 11,927 crore is being spent on sewerage plants and drinking water facilities. “Proposals for works worth Rs 13,704 crore are also under consideration. In total, around Rs 25,631 crore is being invested in improving sewerage and drinking water supply systems,” he explained.
An elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to the National Highway is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1,487 crore, he said.
“In Shamirpet, road widening works worth Rs 3,619 crore are in progress,” he added.
The deputy CM also said that through the “BuildNow” digital platform, the government is ensuring that building permissions are issued within the stipulated timeframe.
Allocate CSR funds for education, healthcare
Vikramarka, meanwhile, urged the NAREDCO members to spend substantial CSR funds on education and healthcare. He advised builders not to restrict themselves to villas and high-rises, but to focus on projects for the middle and lower-middle classes as well.
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the real estate sector was the driving force behind Telangana’s economic development. “The real estate sector continues to grow at a steady double-digit rate, providing employment to over 300 allied sectors — from construction workers and architects to material suppliers and financial institutions, and keeps the state’s growth wheel moving forward,” he said.
The government’s ambitious Regional Ring Road (RRR) project will connect over 30 cities and towns, creating new real estate growth corridors, he said and cited the greenfield road to Machilipatnam Port, along with transparent mechanisms like TS-iPASS and RERA, which have made Telangana one of India’s most attractive investment destinations.
Inviting NAREDCO to collaborate in shaping the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-2030, the minister encouraged the development of integrated townships, resorts, convention centres, and heritage hotels. “Let us build not just homes and offices, but destinations that showcase Telangana’s magnificence to the world,” he said.