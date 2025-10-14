BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleges vote chori, misuse of power in Telangana's Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday submitted a representation to the chief electoral officer alleging large-scale irregularities and fake votes in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency ahead of the bypoll.

Accusing the Congress of “misusing power and official machinery” to influence the outcome, Rama Rao claimed that BRS had identified nearly 20,000 duplicate or fake votes, with around 50 such entries per booth in about 400 polling stations. “In some houses, 150–200 votes were registered, including one instance where a single house had over 100 votes,” he said.

The BRS working president also accused the Congress of adding nearly 15,000 votes without valid addresses, allegedly in collusion with local officials. “In one case, a house owner said none of the 23 registered voters actually live there,” he said. The BRS urged the Election Commission to probe the irregularities, take action against officials involved, and transfer field officers to ensure fair polling.

Rama Rao alleged that despite the deletion of about 12,000 invalid votes, another 7,000 fake ones were added, calling it “a manipulation of nearly 19,000 votes.” He said the BRS would take the issue to every doorstep.

He urged party workers to unite behind Maganti Sunitha, the BRS candidate and widow of former MLA Maganti Gopinath, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

Former minister T Harish Rao said the bypoll was crucial for Telangana, accusing the Congress government of sparing influential leaders while demolishing the homes of the poor. “HYDRAA demolishes only poor people’s houses. To stop it and protect the poor, people must ensure Sunitha’s victory,” he said.