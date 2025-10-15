106 irrigation engineers transferred over NoC irregularities

HYDERABAD: As many as 106 irrigation engineers were transferred on Tuesday, reportedly for issuing no-objection certificates (NoCs) in the buffer zones of various tanks in the past.

There were numerous allegations earlier that irrigation engineers had issued NoCs in buffer zones for the construction of residential and commercial buildings. In the wake of this, the government transferred them from Hyderabad to various districts. Of the total 106 engineers transferred, 60 were from the Hyderabad circle alone.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja issued the transfer orders on Tuesday. However, the orders did not specify the reasons for the transfers. The officials transferred included Superintending Engineers, Deputy Executive Engineers, and Assistant Executive Engineers. Several engineers were transferred from Hyderabad to places like Nagarkurnool, Medak, and Nalgonda, while some working in districts were brought to Hyderabad.

The orders further stated that B Vishnu Prasad, SE, IC, Bellampally, is placed on FAC to the post of SE, IC, Kagaznagar, in addition to his normal duties. Rama Kishore Sanapala, DEE, working in the office of the EE, ID-3, Huzurnagar, is placed on FAC to the post of EE, ID-3, Huzurnagar, in addition to his normal duties.