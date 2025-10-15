BJP may pick BC leader to make going tougher for Congress in Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD: In a strategic pivot towards social inclusivity, the BJP is poised to field a Backward Classes (BC) candidate for the high-stakes Jubilee Hills byelection, setting the stage for a direct caste-based contest with the Congress. The move, awaiting a final nod from New Delhi, has ignited an intense internal debate and a scramble among aspiring BC leaders to secure the ticket.

According to party insiders, the decision to recalibrate its strategy and nominate a BC candidate has delayed the official announcement, even as nominations are underway. The state unit has already sent a list of potential candidates to the national leadership for approval.

Sources said the names of Vikram Goud and T Veerender Goud top the list of BC hopefuls, while Lankala Deepak Reddy, Keerthi Reddy and V Padma are also under consideration. The Telangana unit is preparing a detailed report for the central leadership assessing the likely impact of fielding a BC candidate in the high-profile constituency.

Party sources said Vikram, inactive for some time, has recently begun re-establishing contacts with key leaders after learning of the leadership’s inclination towards a BC nominee. The national leadership, they added, is keen to project social inclusivity, particularly since the Congress has already fielded Naveen Yadav, a BC leader, while the BRS has nominated Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, who belongs to the forward caste Kamma community.