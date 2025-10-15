BJP may pick BC leader to make going tougher for Congress in Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD: In a strategic pivot towards social inclusivity, the BJP is poised to field a Backward Classes (BC) candidate for the high-stakes Jubilee Hills byelection, setting the stage for a direct caste-based contest with the Congress. The move, awaiting a final nod from New Delhi, has ignited an intense internal debate and a scramble among aspiring BC leaders to secure the ticket.
According to party insiders, the decision to recalibrate its strategy and nominate a BC candidate has delayed the official announcement, even as nominations are underway. The state unit has already sent a list of potential candidates to the national leadership for approval.
Sources said the names of Vikram Goud and T Veerender Goud top the list of BC hopefuls, while Lankala Deepak Reddy, Keerthi Reddy and V Padma are also under consideration. The Telangana unit is preparing a detailed report for the central leadership assessing the likely impact of fielding a BC candidate in the high-profile constituency.
Party sources said Vikram, inactive for some time, has recently begun re-establishing contacts with key leaders after learning of the leadership’s inclination towards a BC nominee. The national leadership, they added, is keen to project social inclusivity, particularly since the Congress has already fielded Naveen Yadav, a BC leader, while the BRS has nominated Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, who belongs to the forward caste Kamma community.
Insiders said the debate is particularly sharp within the state unit, with the opinion of Union minister G Kishan Reddy — whose Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency covers Jubilee Hills — is expected to weigh heavily on the final decision.
However, the consideration of Vikram’s name has triggered dissent, given his exit from the BJP in January 2024 before re-engaging with the party in recent months. Some BC leaders have questioned why his name is being reconsidered. In contrast, Veerender — the son of former minister and MP T Devender Goud — appears to enjoy stronger backing.
A former TDP leader, Veerender unsuccessfully contested from Chevella Lok Sabha and Uppal Assembly constituencies before joining the BJP, and currently serves as a state general secretary. A final decision is expected within the next two days.