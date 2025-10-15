Collector orders reopening of Nalgonda school

NALGONDA: Nalgonda District Collector Illa Tripathi responded to the news story published in TNIE on October 9, titled “Kids bereft of studies as school defies HC order.” She directed the officials concerned to reopen Master Minds High School on Monday.

On September 4, a tragic incident occurred at Master Minds High School in Nalgonda town when an LKG student died after being run over by the rear wheels of the school bus. Following this incident, the DEO, on the district collector’s orders, conducted an inquiry and submitted a report. Based on this report, the collector seized the school on September 6.

The school management paid compensation to the deceased girl’s mother in the presence of the victim’s relatives and village elders. Additionally, the management agreed to arrange a certain amount under third-party insurance. The management stated that the bus driver responsible for the accident had been dismissed.

Despite the school management submitting numerous representations to the district collector to reopen the school, citing the future of the students, the collector did not respond. Consequently, the school management approached the High Court seeking justice.