Telangana Cabinet scraps two-child rule for local body polls

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Thursday decided to scrap the rule disqualifying candidates with more than two children from contesting local body elections.

I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the decision followed representations from various sections to the chief minister and ministers seeking the rule’s repeal. The restriction, introduced in 1994 during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era, applied to candidates contesting Gram Panchayat, ZPTC and MPTC elections.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat, also discussed several other key issues. Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha was absent following the controversy surrounding her terminated OSD, N Sumanth.

The Cabinet approved the formation of a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to examine the financial and technical viability of expanding the Hyderabad Metro network. The panel will also study preliminary discussions with L&T regarding a possible takeover of Phase 1 operations. Members include the Special Chief Secretary (Finance), Secretary (Municipal Administration), Law Secretary, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail and the Advisor for Urban Transport.

The committee will submit its report to the Cabinet Subcommittee on Resource Mobilisation, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

On the issue of paddy purchase, Srinivasa Reddy said the government is committed to procuring every grain produced by farmers.