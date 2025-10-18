Telangana High Court asks state, SEC to specify dates of local body polls

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to inform it when local body elections will be held.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Renka Surender of Luxettipet in Mancherial mandal challenging the SEC’s October 9 order suspending an earlier notification for conducting the elections.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate N Venkaiah argued that the SEC had suspended the notification citing pending petitions related to reservations.

‘SEC awaiting details from govt on quota’

Counsel for SEC said that despite clarity from both the high court and the Supreme Court, the SEC had not resumed the election process and sought the court’s direction to issue a fresh schedule.

Senior advocate G Vidyasagar, representing the SEC, informed the bench that the SEC was prepared to hold the elections but was awaiting details from the state government on reservations and scheduling.

Government counsel Shazia Parveen sought three weeks to file a counter affidavit. However, the bench observed that filing a counter was unnecessary and that the authorities only needed to provide the proposed poll dates. Granting two weeks’ time, the court adjourned the hearing to November 3, 2025.