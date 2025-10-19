Laxity in extending govt benefits won’t be tolerated: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has warned Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and Heads of Departments (HoDs) across all departments to abandon any neglectful attitude in implementing government schemes and development works. He made it clear that the government will not tolerate dereliction of duties by officials.

On Saturday, Revanth held a special meeting with CMO secretaries and Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao at his residence. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy expressed dissatisfaction that some officials were underperforming and had not changed their working style even after two years of the people’s government being in power.

Directing officials to shed laziness, he emphasised that top officials should perform their duties in line with government goals by coordinating with other departments. Revanth also advised that officials should not take decisions independently that could harm the government’s reputation, and urged them to work for the development of the state and the welfare of all its people.