Laxity in extending govt benefits won’t be tolerated: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has warned Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and Heads of Departments (HoDs) across all departments to abandon any neglectful attitude in implementing government schemes and development works. He made it clear that the government will not tolerate dereliction of duties by officials.
On Saturday, Revanth held a special meeting with CMO secretaries and Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao at his residence. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy expressed dissatisfaction that some officials were underperforming and had not changed their working style even after two years of the people’s government being in power.
Directing officials to shed laziness, he emphasised that top officials should perform their duties in line with government goals by coordinating with other departments. Revanth also advised that officials should not take decisions independently that could harm the government’s reputation, and urged them to work for the development of the state and the welfare of all its people.
Instructing officials to actively ensure that scheme benefits reach the public, the chief minister ordered Ramakrishna Rao to seek regular reports from all departmental secretaries and review the progress of works. CMO officials were also directed to bring to his attention any measures required for expeditious implementation of schemes and development programmes.
Reviewing the status of central funds, Revanth instructed secretaries to immediately secure the release of pending central grants under centrally sponsored schemes, giving priority to schemes where the state share has already been paid.
The chief minister also ordered the Chief Secretary and CMO officials to submit weekly reports on the departments under their jurisdiction, which he will personally review to monitor progress.