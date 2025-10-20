Scientist alleges harassment at workplace in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old scientist has filed a complaint against unidentified persons for alleged harassment and digital defamation.

For the past year, these unidentified persons have been impersonating her ex-husband and circulating defamatory emails to her workplace.

The victim is associated with one of the branches of the ICAR. She was granted divorce through mutual consent last year and has since been facing continuous harassment, including character assassination.

The impersonators, claiming to be senior advocates – one identifying as Dr Veena Rathod from the Supreme Court and another as Srikanth Dharmapurapu from the Telangana High Court – sent RTI applications and emails seeking her personal and official details, without providing any valid postal address. They also circulated allegations that she had submitted forged certificates.

This misinformation was widely shared among district and higher officials, causing her severe mental distress. She also received offensive emails with defamatory content. The victim stated the acts were deliberate attempts to malign her reputation under the guise of legal correspondence.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of BNS, and Section 67 of the IT Act for transmitting obscene material.