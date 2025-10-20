Sharp drop in liquor shop licence applications in Warangal, Karimnagar

WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: For some reason, there has been a sharp drop in number of applications for liquor shop licences for the 2025-27 period in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

According to Warangal Deputy Commissioner of Excise G Anjan Rao, a total of 9,700 applications have been received for 294 shops in the erstwhile Warangal district this term, which is far less than 16,000 applications received last term.

In this district, the department earned Rs 291 crore through application fees. It may be mentioned here that the application fee for this term has been increased to Rs 3 lakh from last term’s Rs 2 lakh.

As per the data obtained by TNIE, the department received 1,822 applications for 57 shops in Warangal district, 1,672 applications for 61 shops in Mahbubabad and 3,055 applications for 67 shops in Hanamkonda.