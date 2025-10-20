Telangana CM seeks support of officials to achieve USD 3 trillion economy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the people of Telangana voted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) out of power for introducing the Dharani Act, which he described as draconian.

He said the Congress government fulfilled its promise by scrapping the Act soon after coming to power, safeguarding farmers’ ownership rights over their lands.

Addressing the gathering after distributing appointment letters to newly recruited revenue surveyors at Shilpakala Vedika here, Revanth Reddy also called upon the officials to cooperate with the government in achieving the vision of making Telangana a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

“We need your cooperation to move in that direction. Surveyors are partners in Telangana’s development. We must all stand by our farmers, who are the backbone of the nation,” he added.

Urging the newly appointed surveyors to uphold integrity and protect landowners’ rights, he cautioned them against negligence. “If surveyors make mistakes, the government will have to face the consequences. Everyone must work with a sense of responsibility,” he said.