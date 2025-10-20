Telangana CM seeks support of officials to achieve USD 3 trillion economy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the people of Telangana voted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) out of power for introducing the Dharani Act, which he described as draconian.
He said the Congress government fulfilled its promise by scrapping the Act soon after coming to power, safeguarding farmers’ ownership rights over their lands.
Addressing the gathering after distributing appointment letters to newly recruited revenue surveyors at Shilpakala Vedika here, Revanth Reddy also called upon the officials to cooperate with the government in achieving the vision of making Telangana a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
“We need your cooperation to move in that direction. Surveyors are partners in Telangana’s development. We must all stand by our farmers, who are the backbone of the nation,” he added.
Urging the newly appointed surveyors to uphold integrity and protect landowners’ rights, he cautioned them against negligence. “If surveyors make mistakes, the government will have to face the consequences. Everyone must work with a sense of responsibility,” he said.
Revanth alleged that the previous government had brought in the Dharani Act to centralise land control and invest arbitrary powers in the hands of a few.
“People gave a massive mandate against the BRS government in the Assembly elections. We had promised to abolish the Dharani system and we did it immediately after assuming office,” he said.
He reminded that every struggle in Telangana’s history has been closely tied to land, recalling that the Armed Peasants’ Struggle was waged to end the dominance of landlords. “For us, land is like our mother,” he observed.
Turning his attention to employment issues, Revanth slammed the previous government for allegedly failing to issue job notifications.
“Our government is filling all vacancies. We can now see joy in the eyes of the unemployed as recruitment drives are underway,” he said.