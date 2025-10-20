Telangana lights up for Diwali, buzz in the air

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad came alive on Sunday as the city shook off the previous day’s bandh and plunged into Diwali celebrations.

Streets buzzed with families crowding firecracker stalls, children tugging at their parents for favourites. From Begum Bazaar and Secunderabad to Kukatpally and Miyapur, markets were packed through the day. Shoppers browsed piles of sweets, gifts, and fireworks, comparing prices and scouting for last-minute deals.

Price soars, sale remains steady

Many traders said that customers were now opting for green crackers, even though they cost more. At one store, rows of nearly 150 cracker varieties lined the counters, sparklers priced at around `100 to aerial shots touching Rs 5,000.

“We’re only selling Indian-made crackers this year. Chinese ones tend to burst early and cause accidents,” said Balareddy, a wholesaler.

While prices have risen by 2–3%, most vendors in Hyderabad said sales were steady and footfall higher than expected.