Telangana lights up for Diwali, buzz in the air

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad came alive on Sunday as the city shook off the previous day’s bandh and plunged into Diwali celebrations.
Streets buzzed with families crowding firecracker stalls, children tugging at their parents for favourites. From Begum Bazaar and Secunderabad to Kukatpally and Miyapur, markets were packed through the day. Shoppers browsed piles of sweets, gifts, and fireworks, comparing prices and scouting for last-minute deals.
Price soars, sale remains steady
Many traders said that customers were now opting for green crackers, even though they cost more. At one store, rows of nearly 150 cracker varieties lined the counters, sparklers priced at around `100 to aerial shots touching Rs 5,000.
“We’re only selling Indian-made crackers this year. Chinese ones tend to burst early and cause accidents,” said Balareddy, a wholesaler.
While prices have risen by 2–3%, most vendors in Hyderabad said sales were steady and footfall higher than expected.
Buses full as people rush to villages
The day had begun slowly, with some commuters still affected by Saturday’s bandh. But by noon, once TGSRTC buses resumed operations, major bus stations at MGBS, JBS, Uppal, and LB Nagar saw heavy crowds. Many passengers, delayed earlier, managed to head home in time for the long weekend. “I cancelled my Karimnagar trip on Friday but got a seat today,” said Arun, waiting at JBS.
To manage the festive rush, the South Central Railway scheduled over 180 special trains across Telangana between October 18 and 24. Officials said crowd-control arrangements were in place, from holding areas and extra booking counters to ATVM machines, RPF and GRP deployment, and ticket checks under divisional supervision.
Campaigns were also run to promote the UTS mobile app for cashless ticketing and shorter queues. As evening fell, the festive pulse spread through every lane. With sweets stacked high, lamps lit, and fireworks crackling across the skyline, Hyderabad marked a full return to Diwali cheer after a brief lull.