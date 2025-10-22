Toddler killed as car rams bike carrying four in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A two-year-old boy was killed while his parents and sister sustained minor injuries when a speeding car rammed their motorcycle at Alkapuri Township on Monday evening.

The victim, Kushan Joel, was travelling with his father Ravi Kumar (33), a civil engineer, mother Anusha (29) and sister Avishka (5), all natives of NTR district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to Narsingi police, the family was returning home after Diwali shopping when a Tata Nexon, driven by software employee Praveen (32), hit their motorcycle from behind. Kushan fell and was run over by the car. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but declared dead on arrival Police have registered a case.

Girl mowed down by fire engine

In another case, a 16-year-old girl died while her brother and mother were injured after being run over by a fire engine at Azamabad X Roads on Monday night. The victim was identified as Mahika Bhi.

According to Chikkadpally police, Mahika, her brother and mother were heading home on a scooty when the accident occurred. The fire tender driver, who failed to notice them while taking a left turn, ran over the two-wheeler. Mahika came under the rear wheels and died on the spot, while her mother and brother sustained injuries.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.